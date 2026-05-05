The Rangers recalled Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Foscue has gotten off to a great start at Round Rock this season, slashing .287/.407/.426 with a pair of home runs and a 22:22 BB:K over 30 contests. The 27-year-old is just 3-for-51 at the plate during his limited big-league opportunities, but he could see a bit of action at second base while Josh Smith (glute) is sidelined.