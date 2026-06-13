Rangers' Justin Foscue: Enters for injured teammate

Foscue entered Friday's game in the fifth inning after Evan Carter (oblique) was removed and went 0-for-2 in a 10-1 loss to Boston.

Foscue finished the game at second base while Nicky Lopez moved to the outfield. This was the first game action over the last four contests for Foscue, who has been limited to starting against left-handers only. With Josh Smith (glute/wrist/illness) six games and 26 plate appearances into a rehab assignment, Foscue's window in the majors may be closing soon. He's slashing .246/.306/.446 with three home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and eight runs scored over 72 plate appearances (26 games).