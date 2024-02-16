Foscue will primarily work out at first base for the Rangers this spring, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Foscue has predominantly been a second baseman, but with Marcus Semien holding down the keystone in Texas, Foscue's best path to playing time is elsewhere. The 24-year-old did see some action at first base down the stretch last season at Triple-A Round Rock, so the position isn't totally foreign to him. Foscue is also an option at designated hitter for the Rangers, and he might see action at third base if Josh Jung's calf injury proves to be a long-term issue.