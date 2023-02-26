Foscue went 2-for-2 with a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against the Royals.

Foscue homered for a second consecutive spring game. The second-base prospect improved his production at the plate in several areas during a full season at Double-A Frisco. When drafted in the first round of the 2020 draft, Foscue was considered the second baseman of the future, but the Rangers since signed Marcus Semien for that role. Last season's dalliance at third base (12 starts) indicates the organization is looking to find him a home, but Josh Jung appears to have that position locked up. Foscue's bat could carry him to the big leagues, but his fielding is a concern. A fringy arm at second base will not improve at third, so perhaps a move to left field is in order. The Rangers are not settled at the position.