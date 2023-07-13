Foscue (undisclosed) is back in action for Triple-A Round Rock and has hit .278 with two home runs in nine games since coming off the injured list June 28.

Foscue, 24, has had an excellent first season at Triple-A, slashing .277/.400/.498 with 10 home runs, seven steals, a 14.3 percent walk rate and an 11.7 percent strikeout rate. He can play second base, third base and first base, but the Rangers are pretty crowded at the big-league level, especially since Ezequiel Duran has capitalized on his opportunities this season.