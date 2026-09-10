Foscue started at second base and went 1-for-3 with a walk in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle.

The Rangers faced Mariners left-hander Kade Anderson, which meant Foscue entered the starting lineup. It was the fifth southpaw in the club's last eight games, and Foscue has done well with his recent surge in plate appearances. His single Wednesday extended a hit streak to seven games, during which he's gone 8-for-21 with two doubles, one home run and seven RBI. Foscue is batting .271 with an .838 OPS across a career-high 218 plate appearances.