Rangers' Justin Foscue: Joining big-league club
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rangers recalled Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Foscue will fill Jake Burger's (oblique) spot on the 26-man roster after Burger was placed on the 10-day injured list. Foscue will be making his 2025 MLB debut if he gets into a game. He slashed .269/.360/.487 with 10 home runs in 229 plate appearances with Round Rock while playing first and second base.
