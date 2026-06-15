Rangers' Justin Foscue: Joins lineup again

Foscue started at second base and went 3-for-3 with a run scored in Sunday's 64 win over Boston.

After a period of limited activity, Foscue found himself in the starting lineup for a second consecutive game. Ezequiel Duran has been the primary second baseman, but he was needed at shortstop to cover for the injured Corey Seager (ribs/jaw), who has been sidelined for three straight games and is dealing with concussion symptoms. Both of Foscue's starts have come against lefties, and he is expected to be replaced by Nicky Lopez against right-handers.