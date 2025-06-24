Foscue started at first base and went 0-for-3 in Monday's 6-0 loss to Baltimore.

Foscue, who was called up from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, made his season debut for the Rangers. His MLB debut came in April of 2024 but was cut short immediately by an oblique injury. The 14th overall pick in the 2021 First-Year Player Draft, Foscue came up as a second baseman but has since added first base to his profile and could see time there with Jake Burger (oblique) on the 10-day injured list.