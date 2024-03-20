Foscue may not have the edge to fill in at first base while Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is on the injured list, according to Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com.

Wilson reported the Rangers' preference at first base is to have Ezequiel Duran and Jared Walsh platoon as a replacement for Lowe. For that to happen, shortstop Corey Seager (groin) would need be ready by Opening Day, freeing Duran to play first base. Foscue, who was projected to start at first base in the latest roster projection compiled by Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, would be on the bubble. Designated hitter is a possibility, but Wyatt Langford appears to have the edge for that job.