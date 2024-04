The Rangers transferred Foscue (oblique) to the 60-day injured list Satuday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

The Rangers selected Austin Pruitt's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday to make up for the loss of Brock Burke (hand), so Foscue will move to the 60-day IL in order to clear space on the 40-man roster. The 25-year-old infielder has only been on the injured list since Monday, so he won't be eligible to return until June 7.