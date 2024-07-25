Foscue is not in the lineup for Thursday's contest against the White Sox.
Foscue started at designated hitter in four straight games upon his promotion, but after going just 1-for-13 with seven strikeouts in those contests he'll now sit out for the second day in a row. Robbie Grossman will serve as the Rangers' DH on Thursday.
