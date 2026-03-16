The Rangers optioned Foscue to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

Foscue missed three weeks of action in spring training due to a strained right hamstring but progressed enough in his recovery to return to the lineup for Sunday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers, when he went 0-for-2 with one walk. He spent the vast majority of the 2025 season in Triple-A, where he slashed .261/.341/.474 with seven steals, 19 home runs and 68 RBI over 453 plate appearances. Foscue appeared in only four regular-season games for the Rangers last year, but he would be in line for a major-league call-up should Texas require more depth in the infield.