Foscue was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.

He was up for a couple weeks while Wyatt Langford (oblique) was on the shelf, but Foscue has only logged six MLB at-bats this season, going 1-for-6 with a double. He'll serve as organizational depth at Triple-A, where the 26-year-old is hitting .259 with 10 homers in 53 games.