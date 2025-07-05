Rangers' Justin Foscue: Optioned to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Foscue was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
He was up for a couple weeks while Wyatt Langford (oblique) was on the shelf, but Foscue has only logged six MLB at-bats this season, going 1-for-6 with a double. He'll serve as organizational depth at Triple-A, where the 26-year-old is hitting .259 with 10 homers in 53 games.
