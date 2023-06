Foscue was placed on the 7-day injured list with Triple-A Round Rock on Sunday.

The move is retroactive to June 17, and it's unclear what the nature of Foscue's injury is. He sports a .277/.405/.488 slash line with eight home runs and more walks (38) than strikeouts (29) in 57 games. A second baseman by trade, Foscue has also seen 19 starts at third base and three starts at first base this year.