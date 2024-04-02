The Rangers will call up Foscue prior to Tuesday's game against the Rays, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Foscue nearly made the team out of spring training and will receive an early promotion as a replacement for Josh Jung (wrist). The 25-year-old can handle first base, second base and third base and should receive fairly regular playing time in the corner infield spots with both Jung and Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) on the shelf. Foscue slashed .266/.394/.468 with 18 home runs, 14 steals and a 70:85 K:BB over 122 games with Triple-A Round Rock last season.