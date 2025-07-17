The Rangers recalled Foscue from Triple-A Round Rock on Thursday.

Foscue is returning to the big league club after the All-Star break as Michael Helman is optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in a corresponding move. Foscue was sent down to Triple-A just prior to the break July 5 after not logging much playing time with the Rangers. With Jake Burger out two to three more weeks, the Rangers will likely platoon Rowdy Tellez and Foscue at first base.