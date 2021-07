Foscue (ribs) was reinstated from the 7-day injured list Sunday and went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk for High-A Hickory in its 7-5 loss to Winston-Salem.

After a three-game rehab stint with the Rangers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate, Foscue was given the green light to make his first appearance at Hickory since May 21. Foscue showed no sign of being slowed by the rib injury Sunday, with his three-hit day allowing him to improve his OPS to .835.