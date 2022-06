Foscue (undisclosed) has gone 4-for-24 with a home run, two walks, three RBI and two runs in six games for Double-A Frisco since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 8.

Foscue was sidelined for about a week and a half due to an unspecified injury. The 23-year-old infielder is slashing .266/.371/.477 with four home runs and a stolen base over 151 plate appearances at Frisco this season.