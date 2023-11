The Rangers selected Foscue to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

The 14th overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft out of Mississippi State University, Foscue registered a promising .862 OPS with 18 homers, 84 RBI, 14 steals and 94 runs over 122 games this past season for Triple-A Round Rock. He could make his big-league debut with the reigning World Series champions at some point during the 2024 campaign.