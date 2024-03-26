Foscue was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Michael Bier of Foul Terrirory reports.
Foscue went 12-for-46 with one homer, six RBI and six runs scored over 20 spring training appearances, but his performance wasn't enough to secure a roster spot. He'll likely be in the mix for a promotion later on this season.
