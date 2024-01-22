Foscue's defensive work this offseason has been focused mainly on first and third base, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Foscue -- who is a natural second baseman -- plans to receive most of his reps leading into spring training at first base. During his time at Triple-A Round Rock in 2023, Foscue made starts at every infield spot aside from shortstop, in addition to nine starts at designated hitter. The first-round pick's best chance at extended playing time with the Rangers in 2024 -- barring an injury to one of the team's starters -- likely would be as a utility infielder and/or DH. Foscue slashed .266/.394/.468 with 18 home runs and 14 stolen bases over 122 contests with Round Rock last season.