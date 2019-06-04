Rangers' Justin Slaten: Selected by Rangers
The Rangers have selected Slaten with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Slaten came on in his third year at New Mexico, posting a 2.51 ERA and striking out 98 batters over 82.1 innings while working as the Friday night starter. He throws a fastball in the low-90s and also trots out a slider, curveball and changeup, but the last two offerings could use some work. If things don't work out for Slaten as a starter, his fastball/slider combination could be more effective out of the bullpen.
