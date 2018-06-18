Rangers' Justin Topa: Signs with Texas

Topa was signed by the Rangers out of the independent Can-Am League, Gerry Fraley of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Topa, who was originally drafted by the Pirates in 2013, will be placed at Double-A Frisco. He was the wins leader in the Can-Am in 2017, when he was victorious 14 times for the Rockland Boulders.

