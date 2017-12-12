Rangers' Keithron Moss: Signs with Rangers

Moss signed with the Rangers for $800k on Tuesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Moss, who is just 16 years old, is a switch-hitting shortstop from the Bahamas with reported 70-grade speed. He hits slightly better from the right side of the plate and is seen as a line-drive hitter with some gap power.

