Rangers' Keithron Moss: Signs with Rangers
Moss signed with the Rangers for $800k on Tuesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.
Moss, who is just 16 years old, is a switch-hitting shortstop from the Bahamas with reported 70-grade speed. He hits slightly better from the right side of the plate and is seen as a line-drive hitter with some gap power.
