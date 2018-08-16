Rangers' Kelvin Gonzalez: Traded to Rangers

Gonzalez was traded from the Royals to the Rangers on Thursday in exchange for international bonus pool money.

Gonzalez made 11 Appalachian League appearances for the Burlington Royals before being traded, compiling a 4.19 ERA and 17:7 K:BB through 19.1 innings. He'll report to the Arizona League Rangers.

