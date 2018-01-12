Rangers' Keone Kela: Avoids arbitration
Kela agreed to a one-year, $1.2 million deal with the Rangers on Friday, Jeff Wilson of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
This was his first year as an arbitration-eligible player. Kela missed chunks of time throughout the 2017 season due to shoulder issues, but was able to excel when healthy, posting a 2.79 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over 38.2 innings of relief work. He added 51 strikeouts and displayed a knack for getting opposing batters to miss while limiting the amount of free passes as well. Heading into this season, Kela could win the ninth-inning role, but may wind up as Alex Claudio's setup man to begin the year.
