Kela got the save against the Tigers on Sunday, working around one hit and striking out two to close out a 3-0 victory for the Rangers.

This was the 22nd save of the year for the 25-year-old right-hander, who was able to bounce back after a shaky outing in his last appearance that saw him give up two hits and a run. He still hasn't blown a save this season, and sports a solid 3.38 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP through 32 innings.