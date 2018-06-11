Rangers' Keone Kela: Balks in go-ahead run
Kela (3-3) took the loss Sunday when he walked two, struck out two and eventually balked in the game-winning run in an 8-7 loss to the Astros.
Kela attempted to quick-pitch from the stretch and failed to come to a complete stop before delivering the ball. The balk came with a bit of controversy, as the umpires didn't initially call it a balk until after Houston manager A.J. Hinch came out to complain. "I think it caught everybody off guard, including the umpiring crew," Hinch told Gerry Fraley of MLB.com. "Kela does that all the time with a runner at third.''
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Strikes out side for save•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Locks down 13th save Saturday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Nabs 12th save Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Records one-out save Friday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Racks up 10th save Wednesday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Records ninth save Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...