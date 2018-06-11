Kela (3-3) took the loss Sunday when he walked two, struck out two and eventually balked in the game-winning run in an 8-7 loss to the Astros.

Kela attempted to quick-pitch from the stretch and failed to come to a complete stop before delivering the ball. The balk came with a bit of controversy, as the umpires didn't initially call it a balk until after Houston manager A.J. Hinch came out to complain. "I think it caught everybody off guard, including the umpiring crew," Hinch told Gerry Fraley of MLB.com. "Kela does that all the time with a runner at third.''