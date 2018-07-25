Rangers' Keone Kela: Blows first save
Kela blew his first save of the season when he allowed a run on two hits and struck out two over 1.2 innings in Tuesday's 13-10 extra-inning loss to Oakland.
The Rangers' bullpen let this one get away, coughing up a 10-2 lead after six innings. Kela joined Brandon Mann, Jose Leclerc and Jake Diekman to allow eight runs, five hits and five walks between the seventh and ninth innings. Kela, who typically works clean ninth innings, was brought in to put out an eighth-inning fire and was touched for a two-run single by Jed Lowrie before Stephen Piscotty took him deep in the ninth inning to send the game into extras. It was just the second time Kela's been asked to get more than three outs this season.
