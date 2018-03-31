Rangers' Keone Kela: Closes in non-save situation
Kela pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 5-1 win over Houston.
Because the Rangers plated two runs in the eighth, the appearance was a non-save situation for Kela, who is expected to be the team's primary closer. However, observers could easily spot manager Jeff Banister's plan for bullpen deployment. Chris Martin and Alex Claudio got two huge outs in the sixth inning, followed by Claudio's clean seventh inning. Kevin Jepsen was the bridge in the eighth, followed by Kela. To see the Rangers hold a sixth-inning lead -- they had an AL-high 18 losses last season when taking a lead into the sixth -- is encouraging for Kela's prospects to earn save opportunities.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Set to serve as primary closer•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Makes back-to-back appearances•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Scheduled for first back-to-back•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Returns to mound Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Nearing game action•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Throws bullpen Sunday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...