Kela pitched a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 5-1 win over Houston.

Because the Rangers plated two runs in the eighth, the appearance was a non-save situation for Kela, who is expected to be the team's primary closer. However, observers could easily spot manager Jeff Banister's plan for bullpen deployment. Chris Martin and Alex Claudio got two huge outs in the sixth inning, followed by Claudio's clean seventh inning. Kevin Jepsen was the bridge in the eighth, followed by Kela. To see the Rangers hold a sixth-inning lead -- they had an AL-high 18 losses last season when taking a lead into the sixth -- is encouraging for Kela's prospects to earn save opportunities.