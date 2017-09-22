Kela recorded his second save of the season despite allowing a solo home run in the ninth inning of Thursday's win over Seattle.

Despite the righty looking a little rusty since returning from the disabled list, it didn't take manager Jeff Bannister long to turn to Kela in a high-leverage situation. Texas closer Alex Claudio had pitched three innings over the past two games, so Bannister's hand was forced, and Kela probably won't receive another opportunity to close out a game unless a similar situation presents itself. With three runs through 2.1 innings over three appearances since his DL stint, Kela is probably best viewed as speculative flier for owners chasing saves over the final weeks.