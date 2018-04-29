Rangers' Keone Kela: Collects sixth save Saturday
Kela retired the only batter he faced to record his sixth save of the season Saturday against the Blue Jays.
Kevin Jepsen was initially handed the ball in the ninth inning with the Rangers up four, but a solo homer and a walk prompted manager Jeff Banister to hand the ball over to Kela for the final out of the game. The 25-year-old was able to get Luke Maile to fly out to end things, moving him to a perfect 6-for-6 on save chances this season. He owns a 3.00 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:4 K:BB through nine innings on the year.
