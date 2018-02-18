Kela is set to compete with Alex Claudio and Jake Diekman for the Rangers' closing gig during spring training, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Kela received some good news Saturday when free-agent pickup and former Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh's agreement with the Rangers was nixed due to a failed physical, leaving three pitchers left to contend for the ninth-inning vacancy. Alex Claudio, who finished last season as Texas' closer while notching 11 saves in 15 opportunities, looks like the tentative frontrunner, though Kela and Diekman would offer harder-throwing options from the right and left side, respectively, if manager Jeff Banister wants more of a power pitcher at the back end. If not for shoulder issues derailing the second half of last season, Kela may have vaulted ahead of Claudio in the pecking order for saves, as he turned in a 2.79 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 51 strikeouts in 38.2 innings while excelling against both right- and left-handed hitters. Kela offers the most upside of the trio competing for the closing role and would make for a worthy stash option even if Claudio or Diekman breaks camp with the job.