Rangers' Keone Kela: Converts fifth save opportunity
Kela struck out one and retired the side in order to pick up his fifth save of the season in Friday's 6-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Kela is a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances and hasn't allowed a run in seven of his eight appearances this season. The Rangers have changed closers in each of the past four years, so nothing is guaranteed for Kela, but manager Jeff Banister feels the 25-year-old reliever has the temperament to be a game finisher.
