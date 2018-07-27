Rangers' Keone Kela: Could be traded
Kela has drawn interest from multiple teams and could be the next member of the Rangers to be traded, Jeff Passan of Yahoo Sports reports.
Sources indicate the interested teams get a sense they're getting close to a deal. Kela would be the second high-profile departure after Texas traded Cole Hamels to the Cubs on Thursday. The Rangers' closer would trigger a bigger haul than Hamels because the right-hander doesn't hit free agency until after the 2020 season. If a deal goes down, it's expected that Kela would serve as bullpen depth, and not necessarily a closer for the new team. It would also lead to the Rangers needing someone to close out games.
