Kela earned his 24th save Sunday, allowing one run on a hit and two walks with one strikeout in the 4-3 win over Houston.

In his last appearance, Kela blew his first save of the season and was close to making that two straight on Sunday. Despite allowing a run in each of his last two outings, Kela owns a solid 3.44 ERA and 44:14 K:BB.

