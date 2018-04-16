Rangers' Keone Kela: Earns win out of bullpen
Kela picked up his second win of the season, as he allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning of work Sunday against the Astros.
Kela was brought in during a 1-1 game in the ninth, and ended up getting the victory after the Rangers pulled ahead in the tenth inning. The win is his second in as many nights. Kela has yet to allow a run in six appearances, and he looks to have the closer role locked down for the time being.
