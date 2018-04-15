Kela (1-0) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the victory in Saturday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Manager Jeff Banister bucked conventional wisdom by bringing his closer into a tied game on the road and it paid off in a win for the Rangers and Kela. Slowly, a new breed of manager are eroding ingrained baseball orthodoxy with respect to bullpens. Whether that be what Banister did Saturday or having closers enter when a game is at its most crucial point -- be that the seventh or eighth inning -- the reliever anointed as a team's closer will get slightly fewer save opportunities over the course of a season.