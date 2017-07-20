Rangers' Keone Kela: Expected to come off DL on Thursday
Kela (shoulder) is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kela didn't experience any issues during his bullpen session Tuesday and had no complications while throwing off flat ground Wednesday either, so it appears the right-hander's health is sound after a sore shoulder sidelined him for about three weeks. Earlier in the week, manager Jeff Banister seemed to dismiss the idea of Kela needing a rehab assignment before being activated, so it appears likely that the 24-year-old will be available out of the bullpen for the Rangers' series finale with the Orioles on Thursday. While Alex Claudio has picked up the Rangers' lone two saves since Matt Bush was removed from the closing role in late June, Claudio is hardly entrenched as the ninth-inning man, so look for Kela to merit consideration for those duties upon returning. Kela was arguably the Rangers' top reliever prior to hitting the DL, compiling a 2.64 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 42 strikeouts in 30.2 innings.
More News
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Decision likely coming Thursday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Throws bullpen Saturday•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Not expected back this weekend•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Travels with club•
-
Rangers' Keone Kela: Resumes playing catch•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...