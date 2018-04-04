Kela hurled a scoreless ninth inning, working around one hit and striking out one to pick up the save in the Rangers' 4-1 victory over the A's on Tuesday.

There had been uncertainty surrounding who would be the primary closer in Texas but Kela was given the job by manager Jeff Banister before the start of the regular season and he came through with his first save of 2018 in Tuesday's game. Banister has said he'd like to establish a go-to option for the role and Kela seems entrenched as the first one with the opportunity to lock down those ninth-inning duties in the Texas bullpen.