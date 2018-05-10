Rangers' Keone Kela: Gets win Wednesday
Kela (3-2) tossed two scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing one hit and striking out three to get the win in a 5-4 victory over the Tigers.
The right-hander was dialed in, firing 17 of 23 pitches for strikes and generating an impressive seven swinging strikes to lower his ERA to 5.14. Kela's been somewhat erratic through the first six weeks of the season, but the closer's 18:4 K:BB in 14 innings suggest some positive regression is ahead for his ratios.
