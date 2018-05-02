Kela allowed four runs on five hits while striking out two in the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Indians.

Kela entered the ninth inning in a non-save situation with the Rangers holding a 6-2 lead. He surrendered singles to three of his first four batters faced before serving up a game-tying grand slam to Michael Brantley with two outs in the frame. The Rangers fortunately went on to win the game in extras, but Kela saw his ERA balloon from 3.00 to 6.30 in the process. The closer has been effective in the vast majority of his outings this year but continues to be susceptible to giving up the big inning. There will be peaks and valleys in rostering Kela as a fantasy closer.