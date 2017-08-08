Rangers' Keone Kela: Lands on DL with sore shoulder
Kela was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder soreness, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's the same injury that forced Kela to the disabled list for three weeks in July. Kela had delivered four scoreless appearances in relief after coming off the DL a few weeks ago, but didn't enter the Rangers' muddled closing picture, with manager Jeff Banister leaning on Alex Claudio and Jose Leclerc for those duties. The setback will only further hinder Kela's chances of entering the mix for saves once he eventually returns to the big club.
More News
