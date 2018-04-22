Kela has thrown strikes on 57 percent of his pitches -- ranking 45th among 47 relievers that have made at least five appearances -- and first-pitch strikes to 46 percent (12-of-26) of batters faced, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kela was able to avoid damage through his first six appearances, but all those balls caught up to him Friday when he took his first loss of the season. Only nine of his 18 pitches were strikes while he lead off all four at-bats with balls. You pitch behind hitters long enough, it's eventually going to hurt. Kela remains the Rangers' closer, but his job security is at the lower end of the security spectrum.