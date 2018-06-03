Kela struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Angels.

The Rangers' closer remains a perfect 13-for-13 in save chances on the year, and Kela's posted a strong 1.74 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB over his last 10 appearances and 10.1 innings. The 25-year-old isn't among the league's elite ninth-inning options, but at the moment he's pitching as well as anyone in the second tier.