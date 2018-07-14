Kela tossed a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and striking out one as he recorded the save Friday against Baltimore.

Kela has managed to convert on nine straight save opportunities, bringing his ERA down to 3.27 with a 1.09 WHIP and 40 strikeouts over 33 innings. His role as the closer is certainly locked down, although Texas often struggles to have the lead late in games, minimizing his opportunities.