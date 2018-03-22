Rangers' Keone Kela: Makes back-to-back appearances
Kela pitched for a second consecutive day Wednesday and hurled a scoreless inning against the Cubs, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Kela walked a batter and gave up a single before working himself out of the jam. He's allowed just one run over four appearances since getting nine days off due to a dead arm. "I feel healthy," Kela said. "I'm happy with the freshness in my arm and building for the season. I am on track. My arm feels good. I'm excited that the season is in a week and I'm where I need to be." While manager Jeff Banister continues to keep the identity of closer a mystery, or maybe he truly hasn't decided yet, Kela showed the manager he's ready to go consecutive days if need be.
