Kela has been dealing with some shoulder soreness and will "back off his work" for the time being, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Kela battled persistent shoulder issues throughout the course of the 2017 season, landing on the disabled list twice and only appearing in 39 games. He underwent stem-cell therapy in November to combat these issues, and stated that his arm felt good and that he was "ready to go" prior to the beginning of spring camp. Obviously this news is not optimal heading into the homestretch of spring training, but the 24-year-old will have a little time to rest before Opening Day while the club keeps a closer eye on his status. Continue to monitor this situation over the next couple weeks.