Kela allowed a run on two hits but still managed to pick up his 12th save Wednesday against the Mariners.

Kela remains perfect in save chances despite a 4.43 ERA. Despite that, his peripherals are solid, as he owns a 3.25 FIP and his 3.0 BB/9 would actually be his lowest since his rookie season back in 2015. Seven of his 10 earned runs have come in two outings (April 20 against Seattle and May 1 against Cleveland), and if the peripherals are right, we should expect him to be a perfectly decent closer going forward, even if he'll never match the strikeout rates or shiny ERAs of the upper echelon of relievers.